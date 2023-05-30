American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,534.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,800,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,216 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,003,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,940,000 after acquiring an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,086,000 after acquiring an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

