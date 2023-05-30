AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,184 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE ABC opened at $168.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $176.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total value of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,213 shares of company stock valued at $55,412,200. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.