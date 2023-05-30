Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Short Interest Up 11.0% in May

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,860,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $176.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $198.24.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.