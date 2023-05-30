Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hibbett, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Hibbett in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $9.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.51. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.24). Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $455.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $39.19 on Monday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $38.45 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $63.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dorlisa K. Flur sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $42,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares in the company, valued at $335,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

