Analysts Offer Predictions for New Pacific Mtl’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:NUA)

New Pacific Mtl (TSE:NUA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of New Pacific Mtl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Pacific Mtl’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

New Pacific Mtl Price Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Pacific Mtl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Pacific Mtl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.