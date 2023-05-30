Analysts Offer Predictions for Option Care Health, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million.

Option Care Health Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90. Option Care Health has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

In other news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,409,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,505,000 after acquiring an additional 90,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,594,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,177,000 after buying an additional 209,751 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

See Also

