Analysts Offer Predictions for ProQR Therapeutics’ FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for ProQR Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for ProQR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.97% and a negative net margin of 1,707.31%.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Up 2.7 %

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

PRQR opened at $1.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 8.25.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $6,183,000. M28 Capital Management LP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 1,910,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 908,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 472.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 347,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 268,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

