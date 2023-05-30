Analysts Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$10.98

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy lowered Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

BIR stock opened at C$7.97 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Birchcliff Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total value of C$164,000.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.