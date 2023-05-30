Analysts Set Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Target Price at $6.60

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRLT shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional Trading of Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $119.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $964,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,430,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 4,234.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

