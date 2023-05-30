Analysts Set Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Target Price at $21.88

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.88.

A number of analysts have commented on CLMT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Obermeier purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 192,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,257.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $16.55 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 2.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.85 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

