Analysts Set Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) PT at $53.57

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMC shares. Bank of America raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CMC opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.