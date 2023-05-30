Analysts Set ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target at $137.58

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,581,996,000 after acquiring an additional 374,994 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,036,284,000 after buying an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $101.85 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.43.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

