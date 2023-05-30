Analysts Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $13.50

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CL King boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,479.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DENN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Denny’s by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 127.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 580,185 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,407,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 510,696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $11.49 on Thursday. Denny’s has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. The stock has a market cap of $643.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Denny’s

(Get Rating)

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Articles

