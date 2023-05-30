Analysts Set Expectations for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Thursday, May 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for International Flavors & Fragrances’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF opened at $78.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.