Analysts Set HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Target Price at $12.98

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.98.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on HireRight from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

HireRight Stock Performance

HireRight stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.00.

Insider Activity at HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.03 million.

In other HireRight news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 320,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $3,472,098.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,617,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,397,705 shares of company stock valued at $25,389,594 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in HireRight by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 32,109,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,000 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in HireRight during the first quarter valued at $6,202,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in HireRight by 234.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the 1st quarter worth about $2,417,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in HireRight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

