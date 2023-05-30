Analysts Set Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) PT at $50.60

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Holcim Stock Performance
Holcim stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.89. Holcim has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.76.
Holcim Company Profile
Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.
