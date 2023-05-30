Analysts Set Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Price Target at $133.50

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $780,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,611,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $104,260.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,301,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,999 shares of company stock worth $1,523,742 over the last three months. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Insperity by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insperity by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $110.45 on Friday. Insperity has a 1-year low of $87.74 and a 1-year high of $131.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

