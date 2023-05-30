Analysts Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $14.62

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PTON stock opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.92. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The business had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $147,095.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,574. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $99,235.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.