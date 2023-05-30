Analysts Set Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target at $25.41

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Down 0.7 %

RVLV stock opened at $15.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $33.67.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Stories

