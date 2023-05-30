Analysts Set Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target at $27.60

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0714 per share. This is an increase from Salzgitter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

