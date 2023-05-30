Analysts Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target at $19.29

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NAPA. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $372,802.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,047,298 shares of company stock valued at $92,858,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,269,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,607,000 after purchasing an additional 729,309 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,598,000 after purchasing an additional 104,738 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,094,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 159,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,179,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 861,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAPA opened at $13.02 on Friday. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.50.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.