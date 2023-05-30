Analysts Set The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price at $70.67

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.67.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTD. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Insider Transactions at Trade Desk
In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,685.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 964,789 shares of company stock valued at $58,349,440 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
Trade Desk Price Performance
TTD opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 451.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $76.75.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.85 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trade Desk (TTD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.