Analysts Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price at $12.10

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLY. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avner Mendelson acquired 2,611 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,522.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,635.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,127 shares of company stock worth $195,783 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,108,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,145,000 after buying an additional 2,404,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $490.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

