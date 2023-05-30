Analysts Set Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) PT at $28.83

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Barclays upped their price target on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vontier from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $30.03 on Thursday. Vontier has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $30.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 6.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 26.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 845,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 175,973 shares during the period. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,398,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,685,000 after buying an additional 98,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

