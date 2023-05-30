Analyzing Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD) & 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPD – Get Rating) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antibe Therapeutics -273.96% -150.49% -98.51% 180 Life Sciences N/A -119.88% -85.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Antibe Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antibe Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

Antibe Therapeutics has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 180 Life Sciences has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of 180 Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antibe Therapeutics and 180 Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antibe Therapeutics $7.51 million 18.14 -$14.54 million ($0.60) -0.59 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$38.73 million ($7.20) -0.16

Antibe Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Life Sciences. Antibe Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 180 Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

180 Life Sciences beats Antibe Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction that has completed Phase 2B gastrointestinal safety study. Its products also comprise ATB-352, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of gout, dental pain, post-surgical pain, etc.; and ATB-340 that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of stroke and cancer. In addition, it offers bone graft substitutes, barrier membranes, and other products for the dental and orthopedic markets under the C-Graft Putty, C-Blast Putty, Eclipse, NeoGuarde, Neomem, Neomem FlexPlus, PentOS OI, and Raptos trademarks. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel drugs that fulfill unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded by Marc Feldmann, Lawrence J. Steinman, and Jonathan B. Rothbard on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

