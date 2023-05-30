Analyzing Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) and Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Keros Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silverback Therapeutics has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Keros Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keros Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Silverback Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Keros Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $103.75, indicating a potential upside of 111.09%. Given Keros Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Keros Therapeutics is more favorable than Silverback Therapeutics.

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keros Therapeutics N/A -42.89% -39.74% Silverback Therapeutics N/A -29.62% -28.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.0% of Keros Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Silverback Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keros Therapeutics and Silverback Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keros Therapeutics $20.10 million 72.33 -$104.68 million ($4.40) -11.17 Silverback Therapeutics N/A N/A -$89.48 million ($2.42) -3.05

Silverback Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Keros Therapeutics. Keros Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silverback Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silverback Therapeutics beats Keros Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis. It is also developing small molecule product candidate KER-047 that is being developed for the treatment of anemia, and is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial; and KER-012, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat disorders associated with bone loss, such as osteoporosis and osteogenesis imperfecta, and for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

