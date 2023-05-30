Analyzing Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Its Competitors

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) is one of 101 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Pan American Silver to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pan American Silver and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pan American Silver $1.49 billion -$341.75 million -7.81 Pan American Silver Competitors $1.85 billion -$27.55 million 7.14

Pan American Silver’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pan American Silver. Pan American Silver is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Pan American Silver has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pan American Silver’s peers have a beta of 0.97, suggesting that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pan American Silver and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pan American Silver 0 0 0 0 N/A Pan American Silver Competitors 658 3042 3854 82 2.44

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 101.19%. Given Pan American Silver’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pan American Silver has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.1% of Pan American Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Pan American Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pan American Silver and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pan American Silver -27.78% 0.23% 0.15% Pan American Silver Competitors -26.15% -7.54% -2.94%

Dividends

Pan American Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Pan American Silver pays out -20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 109.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Pan American Silver is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Pan American Silver beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.