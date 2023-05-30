Analyzing Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI)

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A -$12.98 million N/A N/A Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piedmont Lithium N/A -12.77% -12.21% Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

48.2% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Piedmont Lithium and Atlas Energy Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piedmont Lithium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11

Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $132.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Atlas Energy Solutions has a consensus target price of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 50.06%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Atlas Energy Solutions beats Piedmont Lithium on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piedmont Lithium

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana. The company is headquartered in Belmont, NC.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

