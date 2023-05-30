Analyzing Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) & Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF)

Jiangxi Copper (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Rating) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Rating) are both non-energy minerals companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.5% of Jiangxi Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jiangxi Copper and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jiangxi Copper 0 0 1 1 3.50 Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A $1.84 0.87 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$8.24 million ($0.05) -28.20

Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiangxi Copper, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jiangxi Copper and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jiangxi Copper N/A N/A N/A Platinum Group Metals N/A -9.77% -9.40%

Summary

Jiangxi Copper beats Platinum Group Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It operates through Canada and South Africa geographical segment. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

