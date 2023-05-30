Analyzing Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Two Harbors Investment and BrightSpire Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 2 0 2.40 BrightSpire Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus price target of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 33.13%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 71.98%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Two Harbors Investment.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.4%. Two Harbors Investment pays out -72.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BrightSpire Capital pays out 800.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $295.54 million 4.02 $220.24 million ($3.31) -3.72 BrightSpire Capital $127.10 million 6.09 $45.79 million $0.10 59.61

Two Harbors Investment has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BrightSpire Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -65.85% 12.08% 1.38% BrightSpire Capital 8.55% 8.92% 2.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.2% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BrightSpire Capital beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which invests in, finances, and manages agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in St. Louis Park, MN.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate. The Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity segment covers CRE debt investments including senior loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests as well as participations in such loans. The Net Leased and Other Real Estate segment includes investments in commercial real estate with long-term leases to tenants on a net lease basis. The CRE Debt Securities segment consists of securities investments previously consisting of BBB and some BB rated CMBS. the Corporate segment deals with corporate-level asset management and other fees. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

