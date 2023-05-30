APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Position Decreased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,805,000 after buying an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after buying an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of APA by 91.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,102,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after buying an additional 1,481,009 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,044,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,129,000 after buying an additional 301,695 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 3.53. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised APA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

