Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 117,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,108.0 days.

Aperam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:APMSF opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.37. Aperam has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

