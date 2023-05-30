Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.
Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.