Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APDN opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in developing and marketing technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid. It operates through the following segments: Therapeutic DNA Production, MDx Testing Services, and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production segment consists of the manufacture of DNA for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.