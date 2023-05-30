Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 903,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

ABUS stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $415.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.25.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 211.41% and a negative return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 7,500,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,653,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,541,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 847,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. It focuses on the Hepatitis B virus, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

