ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Critical Survey

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating) and TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ARC Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and TotalEnergies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $6.65 billion 1.14 $1.77 billion $3.46 3.59 TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.53 $20.53 billion $8.19 7.29

Dividends

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than ARC Resources. ARC Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TotalEnergies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

ARC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. TotalEnergies pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. ARC Resources pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TotalEnergies pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ARC Resources and TotalEnergies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00 TotalEnergies 0 6 7 0 2.54

ARC Resources presently has a consensus target price of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 87.67%. TotalEnergies has a consensus target price of $64.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.93%. Given ARC Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than TotalEnergies.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and TotalEnergies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources 35.50% 46.13% 25.06% TotalEnergies 7.82% 28.51% 10.55%

Summary

ARC Resources beats TotalEnergies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. operates as an energy company, which engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

