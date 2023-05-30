Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 758,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AZMCF stock opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average is $3.09.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

