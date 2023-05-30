Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 358.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15,788 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

AWI stock opened at $63.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.26 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

