Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Short Interest Down 14.1% in May

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the April 30th total of 274,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Artemis Gold Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS ARGTF opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. Artemis Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Artemis Gold Company Profile

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

