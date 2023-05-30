Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Short Interest Up 5.4% in May

Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,300 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the April 30th total of 705,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 177.0 days.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ASCLF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Ascletis Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

Get Ascletis Pharma alerts:

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascletis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascletis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.