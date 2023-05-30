ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,931,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 855.4 days.

ASAZF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

