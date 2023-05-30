ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Down 7.0% in May

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,796,400 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 1,931,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 855.4 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance
ASAZF stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.29. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
