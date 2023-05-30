Assetmark Inc. Acquires 914 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.47.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

