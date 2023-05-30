Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 17.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,050,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,874,000 after buying an additional 1,949,791 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 521.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,169,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,820,483 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after buying an additional 1,054,265 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,107,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total value of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,399.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,963 shares of company stock valued at $14,769,549 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.