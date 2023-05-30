Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 11,489.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,271 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,470.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 168,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,470.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

