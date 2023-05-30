Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Declares $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 37.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

NYSE:ASB opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,694.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening bought 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,764.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 287,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,694.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken purchased 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,600 shares of company stock worth $247,737 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp. is a holding company, which engages in banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

