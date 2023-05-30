Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 933,600 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the April 30th total of 1,065,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Autogrill Price Performance
Shares of Autogrill stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Autogrill has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.
Autogrill Company Profile
