Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Boosted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.95.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.