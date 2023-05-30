Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF) Short Interest Update

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APPTF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the April 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPTF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.