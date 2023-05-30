Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stake Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

AVY stock opened at $162.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.15. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,693 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

