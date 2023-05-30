Aviva PLC Sells 5,142 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,251 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

