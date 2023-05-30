Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,300 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 30th total of 483,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 16.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.91. Aytu BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

